Total Energy Services (TOT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, March 13th. Analysts expect Total Energy Services to post earnings of C$0.29 per share for the quarter.

TSE TOT opened at C$3.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $222.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29. Total Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$3.12 and a 52 week high of C$9.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Total Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$8.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Total Energy Services Inc acquired 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.45 per share, for a total transaction of C$422,716.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 91,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$501,259.36. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 151,315 shares of company stock valued at $880,980.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides diversified energy services. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services; Rentals and Transportation Services; Compression and Process Services; and Well Servicing. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers contract drilling services to oil and gas exploration and development companies in the United States and Australia.

