TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) Downgraded to “Sector Perform Spec Under Wgt” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of TMAC Resources (TSE:TMR) from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform spec under wgt rating in a report published on Sunday. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TMAC Resources’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

TMR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on TMAC Resources from C$7.50 to C$5.75 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on TMAC Resources from C$7.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$5.86.

Get TMAC Resources alerts:

TMR stock opened at C$0.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.52. TMAC Resources has a 12-month low of C$0.60 and a 12-month high of C$6.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.30. The company has a market cap of $111.37 million and a PE ratio of 26.00.

TMAC Resources Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, developing, and mining mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its principal asset is the Hope Bay Project covering an area of 1,101 square kilometers located in the Kitikmeot region of western Nunavut Territory.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for TMAC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMAC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.