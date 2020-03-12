TL Private Wealth Invests $453,000 in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

TL Private Wealth bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,403 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Microsoft accounts for about 0.4% of TL Private Wealth’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,362 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 8,782 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 37,276 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 8,277 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 169,596 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $23,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,362 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 13,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT traded down $7.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $145.74. 3,521,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,035,176. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.22. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $112.65 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1,168.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $192.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Cfra upped their price objective on Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.90.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

