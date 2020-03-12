Tigress Financial Reaffirms Buy Rating for Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) in a research report report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLB. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barrington Research restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Dougherty & Co restated a buy rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Monday, November 11th. B. Riley cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.00.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $60.23 on Monday. Dolby Laboratories has a 52-week low of $56.09 and a 52-week high of $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.67.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 36.07%.

In related news, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 60,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total value of $4,406,044.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 221,084 shares of company stock valued at $15,627,309 in the last ninety days. 38.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 19.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 159,278 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,296,000 after buying an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $769,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 385.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 48.8% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 60.3% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 180,886 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,692,000 after buying an additional 68,012 shares during the period. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

