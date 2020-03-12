Tesco’s (TSCO) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Tesco (LON:TSCO) in a research note published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TSCO. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 276 ($3.63) to GBX 280 ($3.68) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Tesco from GBX 280 ($3.68) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Tesco to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 236 ($3.10) to GBX 289 ($3.80) in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 289.45 ($3.81).

LON TSCO opened at GBX 242.10 ($3.18) on Monday. Tesco has a twelve month low of GBX 210.70 ($2.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 332.67 ($4.38). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.58, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 246.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 240.69.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

