Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director David A. Sachs Acquires 20,000 Shares

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Director David A. Sachs bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.32 per share, with a total value of $326,400.00.

Terex stock traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.65. 141,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,785. Terex Co. has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $34.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex (NYSE:TEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.17. Terex had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 27.17%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Terex Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Terex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. Terex’s payout ratio is 14.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Terex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Terex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Terex by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 292,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 73,900 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,218,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485,128 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,811,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Terex by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in Terex by 233.5% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms, cranes, and materials processing machinery worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerial Work Platforms (AWP), Cranes, and Material Processing (MP). The AWP segment engages in the design, manufacture, service, and market of AWP equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brands to construct and maintain industrial, commercial, and residential buildings and facilities, and for other commercial operations, as well as used in infrastructure projects.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.