TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 3rd quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the 4th quarter worth about $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

NYSE REG traded down $3.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.72. 474,456 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,064,391. Regency Centers Corp has a 1-year low of $54.47 and a 1-year high of $70.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.16). Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The business had revenue of $280.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Regency Centers Corp will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.50%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on REG. Citigroup downgraded Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Regency Centers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Regency Centers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.60.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.