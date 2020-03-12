TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,488 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,251 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Centurylink were worth $4,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Centurylink by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,047 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 109.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,704,740 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,547 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centurylink by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 122,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 11,672 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 18,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Centurylink by 535.4% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 619,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,185,000 after acquiring an additional 522,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Centurylink alerts:

Centurylink stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. 458,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,556,989. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Centurylink Inc has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.16.

Centurylink (NYSE:CTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. Centurylink had a negative net margin of 23.52% and a positive return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Centurylink Inc will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.57%. Centurylink’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CTL shares. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Centurylink in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Centurylink in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Centurylink from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centurylink from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.80 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Centurylink from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.35.

Centurylink Company Profile

CenturyLink, Inc provides various communications services to residential, business, wholesale, and governmental customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. It offers VPN data network services; Ethernet services; Internet protocol (IP) services; facilities-based Prism TV service, as well as satellite digital television services; CDN services; and Vyvx broadcast services.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Centurylink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centurylink and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.