TD Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 26,548 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of L Brands worth $4,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LB. State Street Corp lifted its position in L Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after purchasing an additional 983,063 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in L Brands by 205.3% in the fourth quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $62,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,313,900 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in L Brands by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,787,000 after acquiring an additional 74,456 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,718,639 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,142,000 after acquiring an additional 446,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in L Brands by 2.4% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. 69.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LB traded down $3.55 on Thursday, reaching $16.07. 484,582 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,157,161. L Brands Inc has a one year low of $15.80 and a one year high of $29.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -12.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.28.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 62.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. L Brands’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

LB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine cut L Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on L Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on L Brands from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.21.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

