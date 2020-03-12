TD Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 16,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,510,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pool by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 120,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,683,000 after purchasing an additional 58,420 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,611,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pool by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $16,345,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in Pool by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Pool by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

NASDAQ:POOL traded down $17.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $189.65. 12,350 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 265,699. The company’s 50 day moving average is $223.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.93. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $156.01 and a twelve month high of $238.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $581.90 million. Pool had a return on equity of 71.75% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

A number of research firms recently commented on POOL. Loop Capital began coverage on Pool in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $227.00 price target on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on Pool from $219.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Pool from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Pool has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.60.

In other news, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 1,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.95, for a total value of $353,344.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 110,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,444,907.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also provides irrigation and landscape products. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, LA.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.