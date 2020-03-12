TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,600 Shares of PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its position in PNM Resources Inc (NYSE:PNM) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $4,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 113,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of PNM Resources by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNM traded down $4.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.72. 27,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,551. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.03. PNM Resources Inc has a 1-year low of $44.28 and a 1-year high of $56.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $408.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PNM Resources Inc will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.308 dividend. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a boost from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.94%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PNM. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine raised PNM Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of PNM Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on PNM Resources from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.38.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

