TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 8,000 Shares of Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Orthofix Medical Inc (NASDAQ:OFIX) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Orthofix Medical worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter worth $25,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the fourth quarter worth $328,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 676.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,689 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 9,313 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 164.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,693 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 11,627 shares during the period. 96.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OFIX shares. ValuEngine cut Orthofix Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Orthofix Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on Orthofix Medical from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

In other news, CEO Jon Carl Serbousek acquired 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.48 per share, for a total transaction of $102,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,509.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Orthofix Medical stock traded down $3.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $27.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,081. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical Inc has a one year low of $28.81 and a one year high of $57.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $588.41 million, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical device company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $121.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc, a medical device company, provides musculoskeletal healing products and therapies worldwide. It operates through four segments: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, Biologics, and Orthofix Extremities. The Bone Growth Therapies segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion and are indicated as treatment to enhance fusion success rates in cervical and lumbar spine, as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal appendicular fractures.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.