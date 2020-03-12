TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,027 Shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,389 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,027 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norbord were worth $3,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Norbord by 3.4% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 888,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,317,000 after buying an additional 29,393 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Norbord by 64.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,008 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after buying an additional 70,808 shares during the period. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Norbord during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,362,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Norbord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,833,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Norbord during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,393,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

OSB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Norbord from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. CIBC upgraded shares of Norbord from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Norbord in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norbord currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.57.

Shares of OSB traded down $3.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.73. The stock had a trading volume of 17,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,001. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 1.80. Norbord Inc has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $33.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $403.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.88 million. Norbord had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Norbord Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norbord Company Profile

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

