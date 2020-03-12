TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Penumbra by 68.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Penumbra by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.01, for a total value of $1,376,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total transaction of $870,511.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $257,482.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,420 shares of company stock valued at $6,663,966 in the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEN stock traded down $11.37 on Thursday, hitting $165.49. The stock had a trading volume of 17,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,000. Penumbra Inc has a twelve month low of $122.40 and a twelve month high of $194.93. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.13.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.64 million. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

PEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Penumbra from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.43.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

