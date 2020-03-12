TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,633 Shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hess Corp. (NYSE:HES) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,635 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 6,633 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hess by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,488,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $901,185,000 after acquiring an additional 645,446 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hess by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 477,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,920,000 after buying an additional 227,797 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,825,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Hess by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 278,363 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after buying an additional 109,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Hess in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,856,000. 85.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John P. Rielly sold 3,778 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total value of $122,369.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 255,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,269,717.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 3,968 shares of Hess stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $128,523.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,018.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 357,322 shares of company stock worth $20,890,829. Insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HES shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Hess from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Hess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Howard Weil initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “sector underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hess to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.23.

NYSE HES traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.67. 305,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,929,059. Hess Corp. has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $74.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.55.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.04). Hess had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hess Corp. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Hess’s payout ratio is currently -105.26%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

