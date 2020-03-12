TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,200 Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Iovance Biotherapeutics worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 413.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 4,957 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Iovance Biotherapeutics alerts:

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock traded down $4.31 on Thursday, hitting $25.27. The company had a trading volume of 72,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,403,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99 and a beta of 1.31. Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $9.21 and a 1 year high of $38.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a current ratio of 8.10.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that Iovance Biotherapeutics Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

IOVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JMP Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.62.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel, an adoptive cell therapy that is in Phase II clinical trial using tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients' tumors for the treatment of metastatic melanoma.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iovance Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.