TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 22,594 Shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of AES Corp (NYSE:AES) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 171,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 22,594 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AES were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,528,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $527,919,000 after acquiring an additional 8,346,247 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 3.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,516,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,518,000 after acquiring an additional 403,482 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,902,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,555,000 after acquiring an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 9.2% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,011,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,202,000 after acquiring an additional 254,907 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,844,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,605,000 after acquiring an additional 761,248 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AES. TheStreet cut AES from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on AES from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on AES from $19.50 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on AES from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AES presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.26.

Shares of AES stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 264,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,638,623. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.10. AES Corp has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $21.23.

AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. AES had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that AES Corp will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

