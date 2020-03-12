TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SITE. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 180.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 115.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SITE shares. UBS Group started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.75.

In other news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.24, for a total transaction of $972,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,395 shares in the company, valued at $2,469,409.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $169,236.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,186.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,100 shares of company stock worth $8,649,937. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $11.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $75.58. The company had a trading volume of 13,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,139. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.85. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a fifty-two week low of $51.45 and a fifty-two week high of $119.42.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.63 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 3.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

