TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,743 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,743 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $4,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 7,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 10,168 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,985 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DGX traded down $10.93 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $88.80. The company had a trading volume of 72,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,623. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $84.32 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.21. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 11.10%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a positive change from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DGX. Mizuho upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays cut Quest Diagnostics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.88.

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total value of $45,655.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,779.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 232,971 shares of company stock valued at $26,242,369 in the last ninety days. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

