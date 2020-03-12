TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 14,900 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

TD Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $3,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco by 167.3% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Graco in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Graco by 217.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Graco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GGG. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Graco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Graco from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Graco stock traded down $4.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. The company had a trading volume of 115,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,858. Graco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $56.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.09. Graco had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.84%.

In other news, insider Peter J. O’shea sold 45,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.53, for a total transaction of $2,453,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 70,232 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,750.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard J. Moreau sold 102,949 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total transaction of $5,409,969.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,989,306.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 389,886 shares of company stock worth $21,167,849 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

