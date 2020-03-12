TD Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,452 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 80.3% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 692.9% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.88.

NYSE CAH traded down $4.74 on Thursday, reaching $43.91. 1,357,144 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,126,756. Cardinal Health Inc has a one year low of $41.03 and a one year high of $60.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.08, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.30. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 45.21%. The company had revenue of $39.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4811 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.