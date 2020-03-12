TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 182.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,031 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,561 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $54,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 412.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZM. BidaskClub raised Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.63.

NASDAQ:ZM traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.56. 5,975,693 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,726,092. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 12-month low of $59.94 and a 12-month high of $129.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,369.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.65.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Kimberly Hammonds sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $346,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $346,187.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aparna Bawa sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 664,410 shares of company stock worth $61,650,628.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that delivers changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

