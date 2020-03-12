TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Shares of IVW traded down $13.39 on Thursday, reaching $158.98. 29,341 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,923. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.31. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $165.54 and a 52-week high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

