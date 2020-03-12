TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Aimmune Therapeutics worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Spark Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $609,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 21,388 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 12,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 9,507 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Aimmune Therapeutics by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 24,198 shares during the period. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of Aimmune Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 2,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,942.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,400 shares of company stock worth $1,045,100 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AIMT traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.26. 39,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,328,500. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $991.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.18.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.06). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.95) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AIMT. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

