TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 166,984 Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baker Hughes A GE Co (NYSE:BHGE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 166,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,280,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes A GE by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes A GE in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 48.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BHGE traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.71. The stock had a trading volume of 10,754,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,392. Baker Hughes A GE Co has a 1-year low of $20.09 and a 1-year high of $31.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.45. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Baker Hughes, a GE company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

