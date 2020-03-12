TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 7,600 Shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mdu Resources Group Inc (NYSE:MDU) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Mdu Resources Group worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MDU. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 1,598.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 4,794 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Mdu Resources Group by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,165 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Mdu Resources Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDU. Zacks Investment Research raised Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Mdu Resources Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Shares of MDU traded down $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $23.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,388. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Mdu Resources Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.37 and a fifty-two week high of $32.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.92.

Mdu Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Mdu Resources Group had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 6.28%. Mdu Resources Group’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mdu Resources Group Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. Mdu Resources Group’s payout ratio is currently 49.11%.

About Mdu Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through five segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

