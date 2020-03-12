TD Asset Management Inc. Purchases 12,135 Shares of Steris PLC (NYSE:STE)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,275 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,135 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,587,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $546,856,000 after acquiring an additional 774,516 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 3,762.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,508,000 after acquiring an additional 165,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 609,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,840,000 after acquiring an additional 147,284 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Steris during the third quarter valued at about $19,564,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Steris by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 209,206 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,889,000 after acquiring an additional 94,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Steris news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total value of $516,993.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,093.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

NYSE STE traded down $12.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $132.99. The stock had a trading volume of 21,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,946. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.49 and a 200 day moving average of $150.59. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16 and a beta of 0.80. Steris PLC has a 52-week low of $119.62 and a 52-week high of $168.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Steris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

