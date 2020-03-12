TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New $3.51 Million Investment in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,506,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Texas Pacific Land Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd grew its position in Texas Pacific Land Trust by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 81,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,486,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Mad River Investors grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 57,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,737,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 24,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,417,000 after acquiring an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 11,090 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Pacific Land Trust news, major shareholder Kinetics Asset Managem Horizon purchased 47 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $695.05 per share, for a total transaction of $32,667.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,038 shares of company stock worth $1,574,927 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TPL stock traded down $62.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $395.01. 2,170 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,355. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 19.10, a quick ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $726.48 and its 200 day moving average is $690.46. Texas Pacific Land Trust has a 1 year low of $454.63 and a 1 year high of $915.66.

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.37 by $1.83. The company had revenue of $113.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.00 million. Texas Pacific Land Trust had a net margin of 96.55% and a return on equity of 76.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Trust will post 38.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $10.00 per share. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land Trust’s previous annual dividend of $1.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Texas Pacific Land Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.17%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from $937.00 to $947.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Texas Pacific Land Trust

Texas Pacific Land Trust holds title to tracts of land in the state of Texas. The company operates through two segments, Land and Resource Management, and Water Service and Operations. It sells, leases, and manages these lands for the benefit of the holders of Certificates of Proprietary Interest in the Trust.

