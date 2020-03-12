TD Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Beigene were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BGNE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Beigene by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,012,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,447,000 after buying an additional 88,827 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Beigene by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 774,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,875,000 after purchasing an additional 24,924 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Beigene by 1.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,977,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 97.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Beigene by 42.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.69, for a total value of $256,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 291,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,784,640.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.14, for a total transaction of $785,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,395,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,141,441.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,259 shares of company stock valued at $11,289,486 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BGNE shares. Guggenheim cut Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.30 price target for the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Beigene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.93.

NASDAQ BGNE traded down $4.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $141.23. 175,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.44. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.97 and a beta of 0.98. Beigene Ltd has a 1-year low of $113.01 and a 1-year high of $210.35.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($6.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by ($1.86). Beigene had a negative return on equity of 69.41% and a negative net margin of 221.53%. The company had revenue of $56.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($4.52) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Beigene Ltd will post -18.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

