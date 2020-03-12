TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $4.09 Million in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 118,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEAK. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday.

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Shares of NASDAQ PEAK traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.43. 322,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,763,674. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.53.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.80 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

