TD Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.40 Million in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA)

TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Carvana Co (NYSE:CVNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 206.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,717,000 after acquiring an additional 58,328 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Carvana by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after purchasing an additional 112,376 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Carvana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $230,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. 42.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVNA traded down $6.09 on Thursday, hitting $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 103,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,655,097. The company has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Carvana Co has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $115.23.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana Co will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carvana in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Carvana has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.94.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

