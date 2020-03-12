TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 454,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of SLM worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after buying an additional 15,153 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 55,858 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 96.8% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 44,053 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 21,665 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 41.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 908,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,013,000 after buying an additional 266,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 78.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 97,287 shares during the last quarter. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. SLM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

NASDAQ:SLM traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,909,037. SLM Corp has a 1 year low of $7.76 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.07 and a 200-day moving average of $9.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.