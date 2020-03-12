TD Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Axsome Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AXSM) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,416 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $4,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 15.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 729,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after purchasing an additional 78,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 4.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine lowered Axsome Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.11.

AXSM traded down $8.38 during trading on Thursday, hitting $65.27. 43,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,446. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.54 and a beta of 3.26. Axsome Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $109.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $87.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05, which is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment resistant depression; Phase II/III clinical trials in agitation associated with Alzheimer's disease; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation, as well as for major depressive disorder.

