TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.62 Million Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 306,012 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 32,383 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,520,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after purchasing an additional 78,030 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 76,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares in the third quarter worth approximately $913,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 146.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard W. Neu bought 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $79,532.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 216,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,918,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBAN traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $8.05. The stock had a trading volume of 582,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,804,362. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.43. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.03). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 24.95%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.45%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Deutsche Bank cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised Huntington Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

