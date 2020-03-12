TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 846,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,779 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MUFG. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 13,080 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. 1.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MUFG shares. ValuEngine cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

MUFG traded down $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $3.66. The stock had a trading volume of 55,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,759,354. The company has a market capitalization of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.02 and a 200-day moving average of $5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $5.54.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 8.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.1045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Featured Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.