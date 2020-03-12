TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,908 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Acceleron Pharma worth $4,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 984.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 35,426 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 3.4% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,236 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 33.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 83,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 21,072 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Acceleron Pharma by 87.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 22,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP John D. Quisel sold 5,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $306,821.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,022,946.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Habib J. Dable sold 3,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $191,227.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,627,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,920 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,502. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

XLRN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma from to in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.07.

Shares of XLRN stock traded down $4.72 on Thursday, reaching $79.67. The company had a trading volume of 16,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,158. The company has a current ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 13.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $56.31. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $97.56.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.15). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 168.75%. The business had revenue of $39.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. Acceleron Pharma’s revenue for the quarter was up 929.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

