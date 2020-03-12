TD Asset Management Inc. Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 522,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,685 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Cronos Group worth $4,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRON. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,090.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 45,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 2,812.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. 14.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Cronos Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. MKM Partners raised shares of Cronos Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Cronos Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

Cronos Group stock traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.79. The company had a trading volume of 144,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,905,729. Cronos Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.14 and a fifty-two week high of $22.34. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 3.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.05.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

