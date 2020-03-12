TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.83 Million Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,631 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,025 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.13% of PTC Therapeutics worth $3,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PTCT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PTC Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.67.

NASDAQ:PTCT traded down $5.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 36,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,960. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -9.56 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.49 and a 12 month high of $59.89.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.84). PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.95% and a negative return on equity of 35.97%. The company had revenue of $96.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 1,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $86,561.49. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,112,004.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 13,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $687,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,304.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,414 shares of company stock worth $869,111 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

