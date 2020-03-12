TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $113.50. 228,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,759. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.25 and a 1-year high of $123.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $119.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.17.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

