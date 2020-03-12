TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.75 Million Stock Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 17.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $3,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 65.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Insulet by 5,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 399 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $213.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.00.

PODD traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $165.83. The company had a trading volume of 22,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.70, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 921.28 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 12-month low of $80.43 and a 12-month high of $219.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.17.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $209.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.79 million. Insulet had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 9.56%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 1,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.49, for a total transaction of $184,944.58. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,200.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,990 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,207.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,053 shares of company stock worth $5,279,426 over the last 90 days. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

