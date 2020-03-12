TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO)

TD Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Eldorado Gold Corp (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 458,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,743 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $3,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eldorado Gold during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 9,316.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 67.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 26,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eldorado Gold by 169.8% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 83,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 52,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EGO traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.02. 2,592,513 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568,386. Eldorado Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.99. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.24.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $191.90 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Eldorado Gold Corp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Eldorado Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.14.

About Eldorado Gold

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of gold properties in Turkey, Greece, Brazil, Serbia, Canada, and Romania. The company holds 100% interests in the Kisladag and Efemcukuru gold mines in Turkey; Lamaque gold project in Canada; Perama Hill gold-silver project and Sapes in Greece; and Vila Nova iron ore mine and 100% interest in Tocantinzinho gold project in Brazil.

