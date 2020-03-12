TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.65 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $15,666,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $735,000. Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the 4th quarter worth $4,374,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 242,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $17,219,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 31,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $2,487,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine Anderson sold 5,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $393,624.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,169 shares of company stock valued at $10,260,071 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booz Allen Hamilton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.60.

BAH stock traded down $4.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.27. 68,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,684,507. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.91 and its 200-day moving average is $73.26. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 12 month low of $55.14 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.84% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a boost from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.93%.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

