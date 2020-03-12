TD Asset Management Inc. Has $3.44 Million Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,852 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 5,419 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $3,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 653.6% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frederic V. Salerno sold 10,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.11, for a total value of $1,093,401.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,807.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,311 shares of company stock worth $2,438,395. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AKAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

AKAM traded down $3.88 on Thursday, hitting $83.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,121,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,616. The firm has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.46. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $103.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $772.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.76 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

