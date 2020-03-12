TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CNOOC Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CNOOC were worth $3,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CEO. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CNOOC by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in CNOOC by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in CNOOC by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in CNOOC by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in CNOOC by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 2.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on CEO. Citigroup lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CNOOC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America lowered CNOOC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered CNOOC from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:CEO traded down $12.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $93.82. 5,370 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 218,703. CNOOC Ltd has a 1 year low of $105.10 and a 1 year high of $193.66. The company has a market cap of $47.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.61, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.48.

CNOOC Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and other petroleum products. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Trading Business segments. The company produces offshore crude oil and natural gas primarily in Bohai, Western South China Sea, Eastern South China Sea, and East China Sea in offshore China.

