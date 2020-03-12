TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,520 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Spire were worth $4,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Spire by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Spire by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Spire by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 82.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SR traded down $7.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.19. 20,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,056. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $72.53 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.76 and a 200 day moving average of $83.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Spire Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be given a $0.6225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.76%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Spire from $87.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Spire in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

