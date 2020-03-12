TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 4,285 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 708.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3,359.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 127.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. 4.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NYSE PHG traded down $3.41 on Thursday, hitting $34.15. The stock had a trading volume of 367,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,440. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 52-week low of $37.17 and a 52-week high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.28%.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

