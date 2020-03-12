TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,774 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $4,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 352,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 313,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,827,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 254,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1,434.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 123,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 115,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded down $10.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $121.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,382. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc has a 12 month low of $122.68 and a 12 month high of $176.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $163.31 and its 200 day moving average is $156.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

In related news, General Counsel John Guy Casagrande sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.52, for a total value of $568,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,030,041. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,444,015 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

