TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Position in John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Corp (NYSE:JBT) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of John Bean Technologies worth $3,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 596,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,151,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 286,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after purchasing an additional 37,813 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 196,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,152,000 after purchasing an additional 12,037 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 114,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,349,000 after purchasing an additional 7,938 shares during the period.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $34,065.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

John Bean Technologies stock traded down $7.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $67.43. The company had a trading volume of 5,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 184,051. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.34. John Bean Technologies Corp has a 1-year low of $73.52 and a 1-year high of $127.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.49.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The firm had revenue of $545.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $532.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.67.

John Bean Technologies Profile

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It provides chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, frying, freezing, weighing, X-ray food inspection, and packaging systems for poultry, beef, pork, and seafood, as well as ready-to-eat meals, fruits, vegetables, dairy, and bakery products; solutions to extract, concentrate, and aseptically process citrus, tomato and other fruits, vegetables, and juices; and solutions for the filling, closing, and preservation of fruits, vegetables, soups, sauces, and dairy and pet food products, as well as ready-to-eat meals.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.