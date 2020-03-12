TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 14,713 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 271.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,713 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.25.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.98, for a total transaction of $827,962.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 365,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,084,794.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $2,900,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 342,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,256,739.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 338,775 shares of company stock worth $60,380,574. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded down $10.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.86. 20,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 361,194. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.84 and a 12 month high of $193.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.84. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 61.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.24%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

