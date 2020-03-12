TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0813 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 32.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 4 years.

NYSE TSI traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.15. 1,150 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,891. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.31 and a fifty-two week high of $6.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

